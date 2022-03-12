China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Update

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 210,800 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the February 13th total of 487,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 254,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.42% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SXTC remained flat at $$0.19 during midday trading on Friday. 3,228,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,059,148. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68.

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand.

