CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 161.0% from the February 13th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CHSCL stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.65. CHS has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

