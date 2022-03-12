Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the February 13th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CCVI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,347. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCVI. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 814.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 4th quarter worth $734,000. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 356,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 64,504 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 286,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 31,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

