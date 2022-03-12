Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Position Decreased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cigna by 248.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $226.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.26.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

