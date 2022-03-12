Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,749 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cinemark worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,793,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the second quarter worth about $1,976,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark by 15.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 21,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

CNK has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

Cinemark stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.30. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The business’s revenue was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

