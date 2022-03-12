Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 21,941 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 979.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,941 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.84% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,894,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 158.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after acquiring an additional 43,895 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 226.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 28,391 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $3,640,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PTH opened at $126.09 on Friday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $119.55 and a twelve month high of $175.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.99.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

