Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 272,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 52.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 115,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Shares of NYSE VGM opened at $11.76 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0521 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (Get Rating)

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.