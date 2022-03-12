Citadel Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 12th. Citadel has a total market cap of $4,292.56 and approximately $3.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Citadel has traded 50.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 267.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

