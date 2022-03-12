Civilization Market Capitalization Tops $23.69 Million (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last seven days, Civilization has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Civilization has a total market cap of $23.69 million and $19,299.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civilization coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Civilization

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civilization should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

