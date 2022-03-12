Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.17% of Clean Harbors worth $9,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth about $1,150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth about $925,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth about $546,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Shares of CLH opened at $105.67 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

