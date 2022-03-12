Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 3,160 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 167,023 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nucor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,423,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,716,000 after buying an additional 98,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nucor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,789,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,725,000 after buying an additional 155,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nucor by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Nucor by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,892,000 after buying an additional 1,000,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NUE traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.25. 2,681,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,629,819. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $66.92 and a 12-month high of $140.25.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.