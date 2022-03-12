Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,846,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,864. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.60 and its 200 day moving average is $92.53. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $86.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

