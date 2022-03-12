Clear Street Markets LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $5.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $422.01. 11,299,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,479,923. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $447.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.68. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $385.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.