Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 120.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 12.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 29,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $4,596,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 695.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.27.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,244. The company has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.41 and a 200-day moving average of $266.59. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $212.28 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.06%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

