Clear Street Markets LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 93.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Accenture by 102.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,275,000 after acquiring an additional 670,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Accenture by 73.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $427,205,000 after acquiring an additional 563,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,011,811.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.58. 3,811,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,480. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.13 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $340.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.47.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

