Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $1,109,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

HCA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.00. 1,370,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,067. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $181.91 and a one year high of $272.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.