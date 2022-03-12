Clear Street Markets LLC Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,051 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,149 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

NYSE TGT traded down $7.81 on Friday, hitting $206.97. 4,040,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,471,825. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $176.68 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

