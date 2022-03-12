ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 35.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of CEM stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.40. The company had a trading volume of 97,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,544. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.60. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $33.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after acquiring an additional 76,619 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period.

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

