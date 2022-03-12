ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 34.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of CTR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.68. 83,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,158. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $29.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 155.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 628.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

