CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the February 13th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,782,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLHI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 206,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,623. CLST has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.

CLST Company Profile

CLST Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of electronic parts and equipment. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

