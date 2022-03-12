CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) is Copeland Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. CMC Materials accounts for 1.9% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.36% of CMC Materials worth $74,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 55.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in CMC Materials by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Gryphon International Investment CORP purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total transaction of $2,041,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.86. The stock had a trading volume of 320,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,424. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.34 and a beta of 1.18. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.50 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.60%.

CMC Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

