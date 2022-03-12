CNFinance (CNF) to Release Earnings on Friday

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 18th. Analysts expect CNFinance to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

CNF opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $251.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.34. CNFinance has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 543.88 and a current ratio of 543.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31.

Get CNFinance alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNF. Zacks Investment Research raised CNFinance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded CNFinance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Greenridge Global upped their price objective on CNFinance from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNF. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CNFinance in the fourth quarter valued at about $867,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNFinance in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in CNFinance in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

About CNFinance (Get Rating)

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.