CNFinance (CNF) to Release Earnings on Friday

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 18th. Analysts expect CNFinance to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.
CNF opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $251.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.34. CNFinance has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 543.88 and a current ratio of 543.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNF. Zacks Investment Research raised CNFinance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded CNFinance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Greenridge Global upped their price objective on CNFinance from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.
About CNFinance (Get Rating)
CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
