Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 30,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.90. The stock had a trading volume of 28,414,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,678,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

