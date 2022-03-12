Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for 1.6% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Albemarle by 75.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after acquiring an additional 523,340 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $100,873,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $46,523,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Albemarle by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131,903 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB traded down $3.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.76. 769,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,348. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $141.94 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on ALB shares. StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.14.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.