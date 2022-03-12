Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.71.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,238 shares of company stock worth $25,387,143. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.54. 7,975,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,274,322. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.78 and a 200 day moving average of $224.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.70, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

