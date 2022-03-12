Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,740 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.83. The company had a trading volume of 27,072,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,900,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $186.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

