Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Capital World Investors grew its position in Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after purchasing an additional 910,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,975,000 after acquiring an additional 46,318 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,636,000 after acquiring an additional 74,833 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,603,000 after acquiring an additional 188,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,889 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.39. The company had a trading volume of 535,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,450. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -707.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.17.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.