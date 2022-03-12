Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $9.12 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.0% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after buying an additional 3,467,039 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after buying an additional 2,370,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,011,000 after buying an additional 1,598,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,271 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.22. 7,085,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,806,641. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.86. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $127.04 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

