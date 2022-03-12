Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $104.15. 845,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,402. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.49. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $92.49 and a 12-month high of $106.18.

