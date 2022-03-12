Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,353,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,433. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $74.63 and a twelve month high of $104.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

