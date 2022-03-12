Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,095 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,295,000 after buying an additional 937,543 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,092,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,135,000 after buying an additional 92,403 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,244,000 after purchasing an additional 88,433 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 756,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,067,000 after purchasing an additional 385,217 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 710,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,323,000 after purchasing an additional 464,668 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.64. 1,217,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,031. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $63.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.21.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.