Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 16,051 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,440 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 16,051 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $715,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,876 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.17.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 774,352 shares of company stock worth $215,354,931. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.00. The company had a trading volume of 36,659,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,552,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.72 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.78 and its 200-day moving average is $255.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

