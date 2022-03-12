Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after buying an additional 3,435,717 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after buying an additional 3,077,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,583,000 after buying an additional 1,529,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after buying an additional 1,246,112 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,313,000 after buying an additional 898,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $73.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $73.34 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

