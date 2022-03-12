Collective Family Office LLC Acquires 39,900 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 181.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 19,559,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,852,930. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.