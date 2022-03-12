Collective Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.7% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Collective Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 879,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,272. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.25. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $30.44.

