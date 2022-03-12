Collective Family Office LLC Buys 18,081 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 201.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,081 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $233,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $2,378,560. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,808,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,520,100. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.54. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.72%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

