Collective Family Office LLC Buys 33,304 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 109.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after acquiring an additional 72,950 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,367,000 after acquiring an additional 738,520 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.44. 1,475,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,625. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $34.94.

