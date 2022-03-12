Collective Family Office LLC Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,727,000 after purchasing an additional 515,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 94,954 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,600,000 after purchasing an additional 324,445 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,199 shares of company stock worth $38,010,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $149.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,171,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $263.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $151.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

