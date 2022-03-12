Collective Family Office LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 181.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 213,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,422,000. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,055,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,727,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 164,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of BKLN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.31. 19,559,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,852,930. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.