Collective Family Office LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 17,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 533,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,238,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,921,000 after buying an additional 218,058 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.42. 780,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,634. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $71.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.964 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.