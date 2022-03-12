Collective Family Office LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 2.0% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Collective Family Office LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.73. The stock had a trading volume of 107,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,648. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.83. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $77.29 and a 12 month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

