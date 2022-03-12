Collective Family Office LLC Purchases 22,096 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 136.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the period. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 50,676.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.42. The company had a trading volume of 31,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,599. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.18. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $89.98 and a 12 month high of $96.92.

