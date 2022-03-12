Collective Family Office LLC Purchases 9,184 Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 0.55% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSCP. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,005,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,028,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,882,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.00. 11,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,084. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average is $49.63. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $47.99 and a 52 week high of $50.62.

