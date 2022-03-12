Collective Family Office LLC Purchases New Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVEM. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the period.
Shares of AVEM traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.18. 403,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,102. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.93. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.03 and a 12-month high of $70.47.
