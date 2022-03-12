Collective Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCM. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 463,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,239. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.