Collective Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,366.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 469,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,528,000 after purchasing an additional 437,536 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after acquiring an additional 360,838 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 573.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 357,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327,105 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after acquiring an additional 300,112 shares during the period.

VYM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.38. 1,666,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,072. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.10 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.42 and a 200 day moving average of $109.16.

