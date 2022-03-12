Collective Family Office LLC Sells 17,771 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,771 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $658,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 133,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $821,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 101,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.46. 3,429,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,843. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.33 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

