Collective Family Office LLC Sells 40,130 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,130 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC owned 0.08% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOL. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 59.3% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SGOL traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,744,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,022. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $19.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44.

