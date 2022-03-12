Collective Family Office LLC Sells 77,919 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,919 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 0.33% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 23,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 696,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,966. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $30.62.

