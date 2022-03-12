Collective Family Office LLC Sells 77,919 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,919 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 0.33% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,723.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.89. 696,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,966. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.45. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $30.62.

